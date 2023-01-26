OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCANF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

