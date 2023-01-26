Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.27

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 478750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

