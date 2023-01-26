Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.