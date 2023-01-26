Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $61,389,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

