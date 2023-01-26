ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.06-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.06-4.10 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.