Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 3.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,621,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Ontrak Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 279.90% and a negative return on equity of 183.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Ontrak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 502,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $36,082,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

