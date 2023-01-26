Oppenheimer Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

