Oppenheimer Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,745,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 330,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

