Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $60.32 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and $4.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

