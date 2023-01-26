OriginTrail Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $89.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00405198 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.44 or 0.28441885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586310 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

