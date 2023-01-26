OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-1.265 billion., compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.44. 54,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,194. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 300,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.