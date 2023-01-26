Osmosis Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $468.82 million and $22.37 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00405567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,566.26 or 0.28467812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00586199 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

