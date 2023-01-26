PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

PCAR stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $46,613.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $4,156,350. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 63.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.