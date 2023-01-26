PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.28

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.28 and last traded at $111.03, with a volume of 208034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 43,578 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $4,156,350. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

