Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 13,730 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

