Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 877,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

