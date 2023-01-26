Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Financial Survey

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.97, suggesting that its share price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.38 -$91.15 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.41 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 265.00%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

