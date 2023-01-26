Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 531.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.78 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

