PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $658.87 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00017233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $658.87 million and $56.52 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 361,826,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,687,227 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

