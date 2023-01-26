PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 5.6%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.69. 201,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 280,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $892.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PAR Technology by 617,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.