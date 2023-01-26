Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $310.20 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

