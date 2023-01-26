Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKIUF stock remained flat at $23.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Parkland has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.