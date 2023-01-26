Paul Boote Acquires 16 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £146.72 ($181.65).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Paul Boote acquired 17 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($186.90).

On Monday, November 21st, Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 956 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($189.38).

Pennon Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 946.50 ($11.72) on Thursday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5,258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 926.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.43.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 880 ($10.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.10) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.63).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

