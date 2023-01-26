Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $876.39 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $876.39 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012633 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
