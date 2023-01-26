Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $876.75 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
