Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after buying an additional 2,544,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

