Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,897. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

