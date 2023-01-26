Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 13,914 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $72,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

