Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $67,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 1,849,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.