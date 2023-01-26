Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.