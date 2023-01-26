Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 356,795 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,795 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

