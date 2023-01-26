Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2 Billion Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 8.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,995,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 684,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

