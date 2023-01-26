Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $52.61 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $52,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,365,000 after purchasing an additional 227,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.73. 412,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

