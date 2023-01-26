Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $60.90 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Southern Copper worth $60,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. 277,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

