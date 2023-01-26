Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $83.24 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,824 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,685,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.