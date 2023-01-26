Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $282,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.08. 791,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

