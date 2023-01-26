Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 258 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.29% of Albemarle worth $91,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,454. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.46. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.40.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

