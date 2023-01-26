Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 37,767 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,767 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $492.19. 827,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

