Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 76,852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,852 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.58. 211,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

