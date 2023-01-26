Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.50

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 576393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £158.27 million and a PE ratio of 284.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

