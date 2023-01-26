PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Down 3.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 125,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 219,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

PetroTal Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.