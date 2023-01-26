Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

