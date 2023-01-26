Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,422 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.41 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

