Piper Sandler Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $46.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CATY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Insider Activity

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.