PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $47,685.87 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

