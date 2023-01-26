PLC Ultima Price Down 9% Over Last Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $411.76 or 0.01787789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 9% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $199,409.46 and $661,124.85 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

