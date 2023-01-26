Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.24 EPS.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,980,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,987 shares of company stock worth $3,046,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 609.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

