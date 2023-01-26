Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Plexus Trading Down 1.2 %

Plexus stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. 232,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

