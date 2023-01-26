Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in January

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,953. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,404,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

