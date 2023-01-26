Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 13,855.6% in January

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 13,855.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.