Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 13,855.6% in January

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 13,855.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00.
About Plus500
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.